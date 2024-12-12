Nigeria: Group Raises the Alarm Over Incessant Robbery Attacks On Osogbo, Other Osun Communities

Ilorin — Members of a sociocultural organization of indigenes of the ancient town of Osogbo, living in Kwara state, Concerned Oroki Elite Group, have expressed deep concern over the rising armed robbery attacks and other violent crimes in Osun state capital.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday which was signed by the Director of Communication of the organization, Engineer Ahmad Olanrewaju, the group urged the state government and security agencies to urgently intervene and rescue the community from the grip of criminal bandits.

The organization, which called for swift action, said that victims of armed robbery attacks had narrated tales of woes in the hands of the criminals, apart from deaths of loved ones and loss of properties.

The people said that efforts should be intensified to arrest culprits, adding that crimes and criminality festered in the area because perpetrators usually evade arrest.

The statement narrated how an unknown group of people launched an attack on Mr. Olukunle Amos Fagbemi's family at exactly 9:00pm on December 12, 2023 at his house situated at Zone-12, Oke Arungbo area, Osogbo, Osun state.

According to an eyewitness of the incident, who is a son of the victim, Oladayo Peter Fagbemi, he said that the total number of people in the house during the attack was five.

He also said that the armed robbery gang set the house and a car in the compound on fire apparently because they could not get their target or see enough items to take away.

"All thanks to some of our neighbours that came to rescue us after the property was set on fire", he said.

He also stated that their father had a panic attack and was rushed to the hospital.

Oladayo, who said that all the victims of the attack sustained fractures, however, added that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident.

The eyewitness, who said that the incident had left members of the family with some unanswered questions, "like if this really was a robbery attack, a deliberate attack on the family as a whole or a targeted attack on one of the victim's sons?

"The medical doctor in the hospital which the dad was rushed to, Dr. B.O. Alabi, confirmed to us that dad was a known hypertensive and diabetic patient in the hospital. He said that dad was rushed in at 9:58pm in coma and still yet to respond to treatment".

Also speaking, another eyewitness in the area that sought anonymity, said that the criminals had probably come for the son of Mr. Fagbemi, who the source said had already travelled out of the country about a week ago.