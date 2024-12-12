Nigeria's Partnership With Germany Has Led to Improved Electricity Supply - Minister

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, suffers from acute electricity shortages.

Nigeria's bilateral relationship with Germany has led to improved electricity supply in the West African country, an official said on Wednesday.

The partnership involves the management of two transmission power substations by German electricity giant Siemens, Nigeria's power minister Adebayo Adelabu told journalists in Abuja after a meeting between the presidents of Nigeria and Germany.

Mr Adelabu said the partnership involves "the installation and commissioning of 10 power transformers and 10 power mobile substations," which has "added nothing less than 750 megawatts to our transmission grid capacity."

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, suffers from acute electricity shortages with millions of residents having less than 10 hours of electricity daily.

Nigeria generates less than 7,000 megawatts of electricity for its over 200 million people and is unable to transmit all the power it generates. It hopes that the revitalisation of the grid will help improve its ability to transmit all the generated electricity.

Mr Adelabu said as part of the partnership, " Simiens is actually implementing the Brownfield and Greenfield transmission substations of the Presidential Power initiative.⁣"

Details later...