Nigeria: Tinubu Promises to Strengthen Nigeria-Germany Partnership

President Bola Tinubu has stressed his administration's commitment to fostering a stronger and more rewarding partnership between Nigeria and Germany.

Speaking Wednesday during a bilateral meeting with German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the State House, Abuja, the president emphasized the importance of building robust relationship beneficial to both countries.

President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria's openness to international business partnerships and assured Steinmeier that the ongoing economic reforms were designed to create a favourable environment for foreign investments.

He noted the readiness of both Nigerian and German policymakers and business leaders to deepen collaboration, as evidenced by prior engagements earlier in the day.

President Tinubu also underscored his government's efforts to enhance business rankings and create frameworks for mutual prosperity.

He expressed optimism about strengthening both people-to-people connections and government-level facilitation of economic opportunities.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the end of the bilateral meetings, President Tinubu said: "It was a very good bilateral discussion.

"I could see from the previous meeting, earlier meeting today that our businessmen and policy makers are very anxious to do business with Germany.

"Mine is to continue to give you assurances that our business doors are open and reforms are working very well. These business ranking, that's what we have discussed.

"We plan to strengthen the relationship and build partnership that is fulfilling and rewarding to the two countries, people-to-people relationship, and government-to-government facilitation of opportunities and prosperity."

On his part, President Steinmeier lauded the ongoing economic reforms in Nigeria, commending President Tinubu's leadership and citizens for their perseverance.

The German President, who spoke both in English and German languages, also pledged support for the Nigerian government to further boost the nation's economy and cushion the effects of the economic challenges confronting the country.

President Steinmeier recalled the German experience on previous economic crisis and identified courage and perseverance as boosters of realising economic transformation in any nation of the world.

His words: "It is not easy, it was the experience in Germany many years ago when Germany was in a deep economic crisis, you need a lot of courage and perseverance that would be to the benefit of your country.

"I myself and everybody in German politics are following your courageous steps and we will support you.

"Germany will support you on the ongoing reforms in Nigeria," the German President further said.