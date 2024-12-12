West Africa: Ecowas Open to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso's Return, Tinubu Tells German President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to the welfare of citizens in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, emphasising that wisdom and diplomacy are essential to reintegrating the nations into the regional bloc.

Speaking on Wednesday during a state visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu, who serves as ECOWAS Chairman, highlighted the challenges posed by the reluctance of the affected countries to establish clear transition plans.

"Our relationship of mutual respect will continue as we reappraise the situation in the three countries. What I can assure is that we will not give tolerance to unconstitutional government," Tinubu said in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

"We will continue to lead by example. We have innocent citizens who are victims of the military. We will continue to explore diplomatic channels to navigate without punishing the innocent people.

"We will continue to allow free movement and trade. Though the transition programme is not sure or certain, we will not punish the innocent citizens; they are not in possession of power," he added.

Tinubu assured the German leader that ECOWAS would leave its door open for the return of democracy in the affected nations. "This is what ECOWAS will stand for. Whatever is happening in the countries, we are mindful of the wellbeing of the citizens. I don't want to personalize issues as ECOWAS Chairman. We will leave the door for collaboration," he said.

President Steinmeier stressed the importance of reintegrating the three nations, citing the significant economic and security implications for the West African region.

"For Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, there are serious security and economic consequences for not carrying on together. We understand why ECOWAS security members are insisting on diplomacy," he said.

"It is not easy but you will need to use your diplomacy to keep the commission and the region together. While you are using diplomatic means to bring Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to rethink their position, you should have emergency plans in place for future economic cooperation."

The discussions underscored the shared commitment of ECOWAS and Germany to restoring stability and fostering development in the region.