Nigeria: Reduce Petrol Price to N300 Per Litre Before Christmas, Bode George Tells Tinubu

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Wednesday, urged President Bola Tinubu to reduce the price of fuel to N300 per litre noting that the reduction would enable Nigerians to celebrate the festive season

He also said the party will overcome its current challenges before the 2027 elections noting that the ambition of an individual should not be higher than the party.

Speaking on the need for a reduction in petrol price at a press conference in Lagos, the PDP leader said the reduction should commence immediately.

George said: "What am I suggesting is that by the 15th or the middle of this month, President Tinubu, if he really believes that these Nigerians voted him into power, it is time to give back to them.

"There are two months in any calendar year that are very important months. Whether you are a Christian, a Muslim, an atheist, or a traditionalist, it is common and it is all over the world. The months of December and January are the most important months.

"From the middle of December, at least to the end of January, the cost of petrol should be reduced to N300 per litre. The government can absorb the losses.

"With this, you will be sending a lot of messages of happiness across the tribes and homes. Everybody in Nigeria will be happy because it will positively impact this period of the year.

"It is a challenge and he can do it. If Madam First Lady could donate N1 billion to a university, she could also donate into the coffers to bear this cost. What's wrong? So that everybody will be able to sleep well with N300 per litre across the board.

"So by the end of January, in the meantime, the prayers, the happiness, the impact of that will drive people up. And the Almighty God will answer our prayers. We need this in this December and January to put a smile on the faces of people.

"Who is the Minister of Petroleum? So he has a singular effort and if he really looks at these cuts in fuel price across all political parties, all human beings, all Nigerians, he will see the joy in them because the cost of items will crash."

He said there is no organization anywhere in the world that is not riddled with crisis.

He said this at an interactive session in Lagos.

His words: "I call our party (PDP) the Iroko because the party didn't emerge from anywhere. It is entrenched in our constitution. Section 7 (3c), of the PDP constitution states that there will be and there must be and there shall be zoning and rotation of party positions and elective offices.

"Everything that had been in the South must go to the North. Everything that is in the North must come to the South. So that was what drove some of us because this is justice, equity, and fairness.

"That's what made some of us say, I will join politics. We were the first to be elected in 1999. The first were appointed the managers.

"They handed over to us these procedures and these doctrines, so suddenly human manipulation came because someone wants to be president.

"So your ambition is now higher than the corporate ambition of everybody. Who the hell are you? And because it's been going from generation to generation, I'm happy I'm still alive. We can talk about it.

"What they handed over to us, we are telling them, this is what they handed over that made the party to be stable. We will tell ourselves some serious old truths. We messed up ourselves with the manipulation. It started with Ayu."