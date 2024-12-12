Nigeria, South Africa Rank High On Crypto Ownership

12 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)

A new report by Consensys, the annual Global Survey on Crypto and Web3, highlights growing global awareness of cryptocurrency, with notable progress in African nations.

Cryptocurrency has particularly practical use cases in Africa, where it is increasingly used for business payments, as a hedge against inflation, and for more frequent, smaller retail-sized transfers.

Joseph Lubin, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Founder and CEO of Consensys, said "Every year, we continue to see positive momentum for the growth and adoption of crypto, blockchain, and web3 -- the re-decentralised web."

"2024 has been a monumental year for crypto for a variety of reasons, which are rapidly converging to move society and the right direction espoused by the web3 ecosystem, towards far greater economic, social, and political agency for all people and communities."

The report reveals that globally, approximately 42 percent of respondents currently own or have previously purchased cryptocurrencies.

The highest ownership rates were observed in five countries: Nigeria (73 percent), South Africa (68 percent), the Philippines (54 percent), Vietnam (54 percent), and India (52 percent).

Globally, 42 percent of respondents currently own or have previously purchased cryptocurrencies. While Sub-Saharan Africa has made modest contributions to the global cryptocurrency industry, it accounts for the smallest share of the global cryptocurrency economy between July 2023 and June 2024. - Business Insider Africa

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.