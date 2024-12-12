Nigeria: Desperate Politicians Aiding Banditry - Group

Some supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the north have said the incessant bandit attacks in the northwest region can be traced to some "desperate politicians" bent on frustrating the president's administration.

Under the aegis of Asiwaju Social Network (ASoN), North West Zone, the group warned those it described as "some highly placed northern leaders who mean no well or those who want to blackmail Asiwaju's administration" to desist forthwith for the sake of the lives of the people.

In the statement signed by Hon Lukman Hamza and Comrade Aliyu Zuberu, President and Secretary, respectively, the group also tasked the security agencies, especially the secret police, with due diligence to unmask those elements fomenting trouble to win cheap political points.

"We must sound this warning and make it abundantly clear that those fomenting troubles just to win cheap political points must cease immediately. Some highly placed northern leaders who mean no well or those who want to blackmail Asiwaju's administration must take note that it's people's lives they are playing with.

"Elections have come and gone, and we must support those whom God has placed in positions of authority to succeed. And if God placed you in a position of authority and you are using it to cause trouble and make people lose their lives, all because you want to prove a point or win cheap political points against a public office holder, Almighty Allah is watching you. It will soon be the turn of your family members and relatives if you don't stop playing politics with people's lives.

"Nobody stays in political office forever, everything has an expiry date, and the people shall be here to remind those who think they're powerful today about all their atrocities while fighting the Cold War with their opponents. Even if you're enjoying immunity now, it will expire, and you must account for every evil done under your watch.

"We at Asiwaju Social Network, North West Zone, invite the security agencies, especially the DSS and other intelligent gathering formations, to keep tabs about the happenings in the State and neighbouring states, and let those who think they are powerful, those brains behind the insurgency and banditry, be exposed", the group submitted.

The call is coming on the heels of ongoing banditry attacks, especially the kidnappings.

The bandits conducted a house-to-house search and abducted primarily women and children in the Kakin-Dawa in the Gidan Goga district of Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was said that the gunmen invaded the community on motorcycles at about 1:30 a.m. and picked residents from house to house, most of whom were married women and girls, to unknown destinations, despite the presence of local security guards.

A similar attack occurred in September, where the bandits abducted over 40 persons at Janboka, a community in the same Maradun LGA.

Maradun is the hometown of the Minister of State for Defence, Mr Bello Matawalle, and the immediate past governor.