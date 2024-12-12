Ghana: Catholic Bishops Condemn Post-Election Violence

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference has condemned violence and unrest that have erupted following the 2024 general election, and called on the police to act for immediate cessation of all such activities.

"This unrest has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and deepened divisions among citizens. Such actions are unacceptable and go against Ghana's core values of peace, unity, and respect for life," the President of the Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, said in a statement.

"The use of violence, intimidation, and destruction to express political disagreement not only undermines the principles of democracy, but sabotage our society, bringing harm to the most vulnerable among us," it stated.

The Catholic Bishops Conference appealed to political party leaders to denounce any unlawful actions taken by their supporters, and use their influence to restore calm and respect for the rule of law.

"Your role as leaders goes beyond seeking power - it involves guiding your followers with wisdom, promoting peace, and ensuring the well-being of every Ghanaian," the statement added.

It urged the Ghana Police and security services to remain vigilant, deal decisively with perpetrators,

and protect citizens and property.

The statement further urged the security services to be professional and arrest those involved in the mayhem regardless of their party affiliations in order to maintain peace and order.

"In these challenging times, the bishops invite all Ghanaians, including religious leaders, civil society organisations, and the public, to join efforts to restore peace and national cohesion. They emphasise that dialogue, mutual respect, and unity are essential for overcoming differences and moving forward as one people," the statement disclosed.

It expressed the hope that with commitment from all sectors of society, the nation will emerge stronger, united, and more determined to uphold the common good for all Ghanaians.