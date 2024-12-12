Nigeria: Bill to Establish New National Eye Centres Scales Second Reading

The bill seeks to enhance access to qualitative eye care services across the six geo-political zones of the country.

A Bill for an Act to amend the National Eye Centre Act, (2004) has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which seeks to provide for the establishment of more Specialist Eye Care Centres, was sponsored by Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) and Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos State) at plenary on Wednesday.

Leading the debate on its general principles, Mr Kalu, also the deputy speaker of the House, said that the bill sought to enhance access to qualitative eye care services across the six geo-political zones of the nation.

According to him, the proposed amendments seek to address the pressing need for more specialist eye care centres to cater for the growing population and address the rising cases of eye diseases in the country.

He said that preventable and treatable eye conditions are leading cause of disability in Nigeria.

The deputy speaker said that cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive errors remain prevalent in many parts of the country, especially the rural areas where access to specialised care is limited.

"The proposed amendments, thus aim to rectify this situation by expanding the establishment of National Eye Centres to strategic locations across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

"By doing so, we aim to provide a framework that will enhance and improve access to quality eye care, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind due to geographical barriers.

"We hope to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location, can access quality eye care services.

"This is not just a matter of healthcare; it is a matter of equity and social justice," he said.

Mr Kalu also said the bill, which seeks to enhance and improve access to quality eye care in Nigeria, has the following key provisions:

-The creation of five additional Specialist Eye Care Centres spread across the remaining five geopolitical zones of Nigeria not originally covered by the principal legislation which only provided for an Eye Care Centre in Kaduna, North-west Nigeria.

-The establishment of separate boards to govern each centre and academic committees to oversee academic affairs.

The deputy speaker said these bodies will not only ensure effective management and coordination of the Centres' activities by overseeing their day-to-day operations, but shall also drive research and educational initiatives in ophthalmology, thereby fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in eye care.

"In presenting this bill, we are reaffirming our commitment to the visual health and well-being of every Nigerian," he said.

Mr Kalu also noted that "by establishing additional centres, we can decentralise eye care services, reduce travel costs for patients, and ultimately protect and preserve the precious gift of sight for all citizens."

He expressed optimism that the proposed amendments would rectify the situation by expanding the establishment of eye centres in strategic locations across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Mr Kalu urged the House to support the bill, as it represented a significant step towards improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, particularly in the critical area of eye care.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abass, referred the bill to the Committee on Special Healthcare for further legislative action.

(NAN)