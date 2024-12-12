Nigerian Who Wrote WAEC 17 Times Bags Distinction From London School

Dr Emmanuel Ahmadu, a Nigerian who wrote the West Africa School Senior Certificate Education 17 times, has earned a distinction from the prestigious London Graduate School in the UK.

Ahmadu, a Nigerian mental health advocate and accomplished professional based in the U.S., disclosed this in an interview in Lagos.

He said that he was also inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC) in Lagos.

Ahmadu said that the formal induction ceremony and certification workshop took place in Lagos and UK on Nov. 26, where he was lauded for his exceptional contributions.

According to him, this dual honour highlights his inspiring journey from writing O'level examinations 17 times, due to family instability, to becoming a globally recognised figure in mental health advocacy and consultancy.

Ahmadu said his new accolades would significantly amplify his global impact, which would enable him to contribute further to addressing mental health challenges, particularly among Gen Z, teenagers, and adolescents.

"My Fellowship, the highest grade of membership in the Institute of Management Consultants, will position me as a thought leader equipped to provide innovative strategies in tackling depression and suicide.

"This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a step forward in the global fight against mental health crises.

"It's a call to action to innovate solutions that inspire hope and resilience".

The Institute of Management Consultants, in its nomination statement, praised Ahmadu's "outstanding academic and professional standing and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending, and promoting the highest world standards of management consulting practice."

Ahmadu said: "My certification as a Certified Management Consultant (CMC) will further enhance my credentials, making me to offer my expertise across over 50 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom," he said.

He said that his personal story had resonated globally, inspiring millions.

"A childhood marked by instability saw me attend 16 primary schools and 14 secondary schools, yet I persevered, ultimately earning two honorary doctorates and publishing in mental health journals".

On Instagram (@mr.voiceover), Ahmadu shared, "Nothing is impossible with God.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm forever grateful for this life-changing moment and determined to keep pushing forward in this journey to make a positive difference in the world. Glory be to God almighty," he said.

He said that Prof. David Iornem, Director-General of IMC Nigeria, during the induction, remarked that he (Ahmadu) exemplified the transformative power of resilience.

"His expertise and leadership will undoubtedly elevate global efforts in mental health advocacy and management consultancy," said Iornem. (NAN)