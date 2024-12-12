Nigeria: PENGASSAN Raises Alarm Over Spike in Expatriate Quota Abuses

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has raised the alarm over increasing abuses of expatriate quota in the nation's Oil and Gas Industry.

According to PENGASSAN, of most concern are those coming from India whose influx should be of interest to the regulatory authorities in the country.

President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, while addressing the Association's National Executive Council, NEC, in Abuja, among others, said: "A pressing concern is the high number of expatriates in Nigeria's oil and gas industry, mainly from India. While skilled foreign workers contribute to economic development, the current situation demands attention.

"Many expatriates and alleged quota abuses raise concerns about long-term national development impact. Expatriate employment also strains the economy due to salaries, remittances, and other expenses. Socially, it can fuel unrest and resentment among Nigerians who feel excluded from opportunities in their industry.

"We demand strengthening our regulatory mechanisms and enforcing the regulations to promote local content and ensure transparency and accountability. We must work towards ensuring sharing of our natural resources to the benefit of all Nigerians."

On collective bargaining agreement, CBA, Osifo informed that: "The leadership of the Association across all levels have been engaging different management across all sub-sectorial level in negotiating new collective bargaining agreement.

"A lot of successes have been achieved in this regard as this is the most veritable way the Association has strategically devised to help its members navigate the current economic challenges.

"We have been able to secure a cumulative increase of 150 percent to over 200 per cent increment for our members in some branches."

Continuing, he noted: "As previously announced, the reorganisation of the PENGASSAN Secretariat and the implementation of proper placements for our staff is ongoing. This is not merely a restructuring exercise but a strategic initiative designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and overall effectiveness in serving our members.

"Our current structure, while functional, has limitations that hinder our ability to fully meet the evolving needs of our members and the demands of the dynamic energy sector. The reorganisation aims to address these limitations when completed."

