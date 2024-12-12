Nigeria: NCDMB Seeks Govt's Support for Birogo River Dredging to Enhance Marine, Oil Operations

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has called for the collaboration of Federal Government and relevant agencies to dredge the Birogo River, which houses the FMES logistics base.

The Board noted that the initiative would enhance access to Bayelsa State, enabling larger vessels to reach Yenagoa and positioning the state capital as a critical hub for marine and oil industries.

Barr. Esueme Kikile, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination at the NCDMB, disclosed this on tour of the facility as part of the just-concluded Practical Nigerian Content programme aimed at showcasing the capacity of indigenous operations.

He described the tour as part of the Practical Nigerian Content programme aimed at showcasing functional Nigerian assets and their capacity for excellence.

According to him, the management of the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring safety and addressing security challenges, assuring clients of a secure and efficient operation.

Kikile acknowledged that while the NCDMB may not have the resources to directly dredge the river, he emphasized that the Board would actively collaborate with relevant government agencies to support efforts aimed at improving access to Bayelsa State for oil and gas operations.

"We will advocate for the government to ensure that Bayelsa is fully opened up. Revitalizing and maximizing the jetty service for oil and gas operators in the region, as well as facilitating logistics for operations in swampy areas and offshore Bayelsa, can drive significant economic growth in the area.

"This facility, previously occupied by Ogu Logistics Base and acquired by First Marine Engineering Services in 2018, has seen significant improvements in capacity and services.

"It demonstrated the remarkable progress local companies have made, showcasing corporate governance and industry consciousness essential for sustainable business growth."

The NCDMB's GM Corporate Communication, therefore encouraged companies operating in Bayelsa, parts of Rivers, and Delta's territorial waters to take advantage of the facility.

On his part, High Chief Joseph Penawou, Chairman of First Marine Engineering Services (FMES), explained that the noble idea of logistic base had received recommendations from the NNPCL and NAPIMS, directing and approving that all oil companies operating in Bayelsa, including International Oil Companies (IOCs), should patronize the base.

He added that the tariff the company operates was approved by NAPIMS, ensuring compliance.

The Chairman stated that the company's goal is to serve Yenagoa, emphasizing that drilling companies operating in the Bayelsa axis no longer need to depend on Onne Port.

According to him, the FMES logistics base provides a one-stop-shop for end-to-end shore-based logistics services.

"These include marine load-out, jetty services, security, boat operations, and extensive warehousing capacity. The facility features a 21-meter-wide jetty with a 2000-tonne capacity, strategically positioned to support project operations.

"It offers open and covered storage facilities, climate-controlled warehouses, and overhanging roof warehouses for diverse material storage needs. Equipment such as cranes, forklifts, and load-belt trucks are available to handle inventories efficiently".

Also, Engr. Joseph Uwuigbe, Director of Projects and Operations at FMES Ltd, who led stakeholders on a tour of the facility, explained that the base is situated approximately 20 nautical miles from the open sea and provides load-out services to drilling fields across Bayelsa, Rivers, and parts of Delta states.

He said: "We provide accommodation for staff, catering services, and on-site facilities for vessel refueling and trans loading of petroleum products.

"With our bunkering operations and petroleum storage capacity, we are fully equipped to support the needs of oil and gas companies in the region.