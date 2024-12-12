Nigeria: Govt to Prioritise Private Sector Concerns Amidst Forex Challenges

The federal government says it will prioritise the concerns of the Organised Private Sector as part of efforts to boost production and boost the country's forex.

Managing Director of the Bank of Industry (BoI), Dr. Olasupo Olusi, stated this at a recent meeting with key representatives of Nigeria's organised private sector with a view to address key concerns in the manufacturing sector.

The event brought together stakeholders from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), and the Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), highlighting the bank's commitment to fostering industrial growth and development in the country.

In his keynote speech, Olusi emphasised the critical role these organisations play in the Nigerian economy.

"This interactive session is focused on the three critical organisations we have already engaged with through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs): MAN, NASME, and NASSI. It is critical for us to chart a way forward for industrial growth in Nigeria. For the very first time, we have heard directly from these stakeholders, and this has provided us the opportunity to co-create innovative solutions," Olusi stated.

The session served as a platform for open dialogue, where participants shared insights, challenges, and recommendations.

The BoI's leadership highlighted the importance of ecosystem development, which aims to create an enabling environment for manufacturers, small businesses, and industrialists to thrive.