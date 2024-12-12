Nigeria: National Grid Collapses Again Despite Minister's Promise of 6,000MW Electricity Generation

Nigeria's power grid has once again collapsed making it the 12th time in 2024.

A check on the website of the Independent System Operator (ISO), an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed all the generation power plants on the grid did not produce electricity by 2pm having all contributed an average of 3,087 megawatts of electricity by 1pm.

A statement from the Jos Disco, which confirmed the collapse stated that it experienced loss of power supply from the national grid around 13:33 hours yesterday, hence the loss of power supply on all its feeders.

The collapse is despite the minister of power promising the country would generate 6,000MW of electricity by December.

While the grid achieved 5105MW generation on 27th July 2024, the highest in the last three years, the momentum has not been sustained with generation hovering around 4,500MW to 4,000MW

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe said the use of substandard equipment in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, is one of the major causes of frequent collapse of the national electricity grid.

Sen. Abaribe, who disclosed this at the 2024 stakeholders roundtable on the enforcement of technical standards, regulations and mandates of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) in Abuja, urged the agency to closely monitor operators to ensure that standard equipment were used in the industry.

The roundtable had the theme: Optimising executive, legislative and judicial roles on NEMSA's mandate of enforcement of technical standards and regulations in the NESI.

The senator observed that due to the high cost of cement and iron rods, concrete electric pole manufacturers were using less materials in their productions.

He said: "It is imperative to note that this roundtable has been organised by NEMSA at a time when use of substandard electrical equipment is considered one of the major culprits of frequent grid collapse in Nigeria.

"Also, it has been widely reported in the Nigerian media recently that the EFCC has discovered through its investigation that use of substandard electrical equipment and materials have become a major unwholesome practice by contractors in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

"Furthermore, with the decentralisation of electricity regulatory responsibilities ushered in by the enactment of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.17) Act and the Electricity Act, 2023, the challenge of enforcing electrical standards and safety at the sub national levels of government may even become more daunting for NEMSA".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking earlier, Managing Director/CEO, NEMSA, Engr Aliyu Tahir assured the stakeholders that the agency would deliver on its mandate of enforcement that would ensure safety for consumers and operators in the sector.

Engr Tahir noted that the roundtable "Is one of the critical steps in our collective journey towards ensuring the safety, reliability and sustainability of Nigeria's electricity supply industry.

"The critical roles played by the legislative and judicial arms of government in shaping and upholding regulatory frameworks cannot be overstated. Your partnership is essential in strengthening the enforcement of Technical Standards and Regulations and ensuring compliance across the sector".