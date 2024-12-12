Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Empowers 1,500 Entrepreneurs, Reiterates Govt Commitment to Poverty Reduction

The Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to initiatives that would create opportunities, reduce poverty, nurture entrepreneurial spirit, and promote inclusivity and economic empowerment for residents in the State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the commitment yesterday, at the second phase of the 2024 Micro Enterprise Support Initiative programme for 1,500 Lagos State residents, organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

This was as Sanwo-Olu yesterday, said his administration would collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in ensuring the success of the 2,000 Housing Units Lagos Renewed Hope City in the Ibeju Lekki area of the State.

Also, all is set for the 18th yearly Lagos State Town Hall meeting on security - a major summit for stakeholders in the sector.

According to a statement signed by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, during the micro-enterprise support initiative, tools and equipment were distributed to support beneficiaries in their businesses. The items distributed to meet the diverse needs of entrepreneurs were stoning machines, pepper grinders, sewing machines, hair dryers, barbing kits (including clippers, sterilisers and generators), standing facial steamers, aluminum cutting machines, two-phase burners (including 30-inch cooking pots and 12.5kg cylinders), cake mixers, welding machines, agricultural items (fertilizers, knapsacks, and seeds) and cash grants.

Sanwo-Olu, who according to the statement, spoke briefly before departing to Abuja and later represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, at the event, noted that through skill acquisition, capacity building, and financial empowerment, poverty would become a thing of the past in Lagos, thereby making prosperity a reality.

He said the initiative was another testament to his administration's unwavering commitment to creating a 'Greater Lagos' where every citizen could thrive and contribute meaningfully to collective progress.

The Governor disclosed that the overwhelming success of the first edition of this programme held in July, based on testimonies from some of the beneficiaries, made it an easy decision to approve this second phase within the same year.

He said: "The Micro Enterprise Support Initiative programme goes beyond financial support; it is about building a foundation for self-reliance, boosting economic growth, and unleashing the potential of our women.

"It ensures that every woman, regardless of her background or circumstances, has access to the tools and resources needed to transform her life, her community, and Lagos State at large.

"Through skill acquisition, capacity building, and financial empowerment, we are creating a future where poverty becomes history, and prosperity becomes a reality.

"Today's beneficiaries are an integral part of this vision. To you, I say: seize this opportunity with both hands. Use these resources wisely to grow your businesses, improve your livelihood, and inspire others in your communities. Remember, this program is a stepping stone to even greater achievements, and your success contributes to the larger success of Lagos State.

"As an administration, we remain steadfast in our commitment to initiatives that promote inclusivity, economic empowerment, and poverty alleviation. Together, we are building a Lagos where everyone has a fair chance to succeed and thrive."

Sanwo-Olu commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Bolaji Dada, and her team for their dedication to making the programme a reality and for the empowerment of thousands of residents.

He urged beneficiaries of the government gestures to use the resources wisely to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods as well as inspire others in their communities.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, noted that the initiative represents not just a programme but a beacon of hope for many aspiring entrepreneurs in Lagos State, especially women to lift them out of poverty through entrepreneurship.

She urged beneficiaries to embrace the opportunities given to them and work tirelessly towards achieving their entrepreneurial dreams.

"These valuable assets symbolise not just tools of trade but instruments of transformation, designed to enable you to grow your businesses and uplift your communities.

"I would like to admonish each of you who are about to receive these resources: this is more than just an opportunity; it is a stepping stone to greater success," she advised.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the State government for the gesture and promised to utilise the working tools effectively and also use their skills to empower other people in their neighbourhood.

However, all is set for the 18th yearly Lagos State Town Hall meeting on security - a major summit for stakeholders in the sector.

Sanwo-Olu is the Chief host of the meeting, which would hold at Lagos House Ikeja on 18th of December, 2024.

A statement from the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed that the theme of the meeting would be: "Data & Technology Driven Security: The Way Forward."

"On the agenda is the presentation of patrol vehicles and other equipment to security operatives. Besides, LSSTF Executive Secretary Rasaq Balogun will render an account of his stewardship. Other security chiefs will also speak at the meeting.

"The Security Trust Fund was established in 2007 to combat violent crimes, especially bank robberies. To the credit of the Trust Fund, there has been no incident of bank robbery in the State in the last five years," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu has said his administration would collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in ensuring the success of the 2,000 Housing Units Lagos Renewed Hope City in the Ibeju Lekki area of the State.

He said the Lagos State government would give all the necessary support and cooperation required for a better use of available space in the State to create an ambiance for people of Lagos to have a liveable and safe city.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The Governor, while commending the minister for the bold step he has taken concerning the building of the Renewed Hope City in Lagos and other parts of the country, assured him that Lagos State would support him in realising Tinubu's agenda for Nigerians, particularly in the area of housing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said: "We commend you on the plan to have a city inside a city on the Renewed Hope Housing Project. We believe that success in Lagos is a national success. The market is there; it is mature, waiting, willing, and capable. All we need to do is to be able to allocate resources critically.

"The federal government and Lagos State Government are like Siamese twins. We cannot but continue to relate together, and we should make the best use of the relationship going forward.

"We need to collaborate on a win-win situation. We are both partners with the same vision and intentions. The two governments (federal and state) will work collaboratively. We will give all the necessary support and cooperation that are required for you to do well and for your ministry to succeed."

Speaking earlier, Dangiwa commended Sanwo-Olu administration's remarkable strides in delivering good governance and transforming Lagos into a beacon of progress and innovation.

Dangiwa said in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Housing and Urban Development, the administration was going to build a 2,000 housing unit Lagos Renewed Hope City in Ibeju Lekki.

Dangiwa also called for the harmonisation of federal and state regulatory activities to foster an investment-friendly, smart, and sustainable environment in Lagos.