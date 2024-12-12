Gambia: Barrow Warns Anti-Littering Laws Will Fully Be Implemented

President Adama Barrow has warned that the country's anti-littering laws which aim at controlling pollution and littering in public places will be fully implemented.

"You have a council and I don't know what they are working for because everywhere within the council is dirty. However, it's also important that people control their waste and avoid littering and throwing things everywhere," he emphasised.

The Gambian leader who was speaking on Sunday at a meeting held at Ebou-Town as part of his nationwide tour, added: "I will talk to the minister of Environment and other stakeholders in ensuring that the anti-littering laws are fully implemented. If you go around the markets within the area, you will see tables and chairs scattered everywhere and people are littering the entire area. In fact, even if you are given food within the area, you wouldn't be able to eat it as a result of how dirty these places are."

The Kanifing Municipality Council (KMC), he went on, is not "delivering up to expectations especially on waste management, adding: "Ask the KMC mayor as to where the taxes you are paying are going into. I have warned you earlier on about the consequences of voting an opposition mayor into office."

Still continuing his criticism directed on the leadership of KMC, Barrow said: "If this was an NPP mayor, the person was going to work directly with the central government in not only collecting your waste regularly, but also ensuring that you enjoy rapid development."

"You are paying taxes at the KMC. Therefore, the council should be responsible for collecting your waste. It is you who elected them thus it is your duty to raise your voices. You need to organise yourselves and demand answers from the Mayor about the state of cleanliness in your communities," he postulated.

Responding to some constraints raised by local dwellers in the area about the poor road network within Ebou-Town and Jeshwang, Barrow said: "I want to assure you all that the road problems within the area will soon be addressed. The road in Ebou-Town will be constructed and and the Tabokoto to Coastal-road, Serrekunda to Sukuta will all be constructed. We are already done with the study of these roads and it has already been tendered and the contract has been awarded to a company."

Hamat Bah, the minister for Lands and Local Government, underscored the significance of the president's tour, while reiterating that the tour is constitutionally mandated.

Minister Bah also dismissed reports from opposition that Barrow is wasting D30 million for his feeding, saying: "There are over 1000 people working at State House. Therefore, all those personnel working at the State House are expected to eat there. In fact, I can tell you that the amount of money allocated for feeding at the State House is very small compared to other countries."

The Lands Minister also highlighted the rapid development registered by the Barrow government ranging from building new schools, staff quarters, toilet facilities, hospitals and roads among others.

Makaddy Keita, women councilor in the area appealed to the president to help them by constructing the bad roads within the area, saying: "As a result of the bad roads, commercial vehicles are not coming within the area. Therefore, as women who are involved in trading, we find it difficult to go to Serrekunda and buy stuff."

Youths and Sports Minister Bakary Badjie, also underscored the government's commitment to youth empowerment, citing the ongoing developmental initiatives initiated by the government all geared towards youth empowerment and development.

