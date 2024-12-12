Gambia: Women's League Division 1, 2 Begin Friday

The 2024\2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's League Division One and Two matches are set to begin on Friday 13th December 2024 across venues in the Greater Banjul Area and Provincial Gambia.

The venues identified to host this year's Women's League Division One and Two matches are Your Dream Sports Academy in Basori, Hawks Football Field in Kabekel, Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium, Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium, Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum, Bakau Mini Stadium and Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

As part of the opening matches, reigning league champions Red Scorpion will welcome Jeshwang United at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori at 4pm.

On Saturday14 December 2024, Berewuleng will lock horns with The Gambia Police Force at the Hawks Football Field in Kabekel at 4pm.

Debutants Yakarr will take on TMT Ladies at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium at 4pm.

On Sunday 15 December 2024, Immigration will entertain Future Bi at the Live your dreams Academy in Basori at 4pm, while Brikama United battle it out with Koita at the Hawks Football Field in Kabekel at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Jung Mama will battle it out with new comers Young Icons in the opening match of the 2024\2025 GFF Women's League Two on Friday 13 December 2024 at the Jarra-Soma at 4pm. Greater Tomorrow will host Fortune at the Hawks Football Field in Kabekel at 4pm on the same day.

On Saturday 14 December, 2024 Lower Nuimi will rub shoulders with Kinteh's at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium at 4pm, while City Girls will play against Prison at the Late OusmanSaho Football Field in Old Yundum at 4pm on the same day.

On Sunday 15 December 2024, Darboe's will host Mansawally at the Bakau Mini Stadium at 4pm, while The Gambia Armed Force will take on debutants Jog On Liones at the Late OusmanSaho Football Field in Old Yundum at 4pm on the same day.

Brikama nawettan knock out final slated for December 26th

GFF to sign League sponsorship deal with Vista Bank today