Gambia: Gff to Sign League Sponsorship Deal With Vista Bank Today

11 December 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will today, Wednesday, 11th December 2024 sign Division One League sponsorship deal with Vista Bank at the Bank's head office along Kairaba Avenue.

As part of the sponsorship deal, Vista Bank will fund the country's Elite League.

Vista Bank sponsorship deal will add more weight and value to the First Division League.

The GFF and Vista Bank officials will attend the league sponsorship deal signing ceremony.

It could be recalled that Baluwo sponsored the country's Elite League for the past two years.

