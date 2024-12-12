Gambia: Ahead of Nayconf Proper, Km Orients Delegates

Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) under the leadership of Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda will preside over the official opening of the 14th edition of the National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF) slated for December 16th 2024.

Ahead of the event, local organizing committee (LOC) recently convened a two-day pre-NAYCONF orientation session for the delegates over the weekend. The training session was centered on their selected thematic areas for proper orientation, understanding and overview on several key important aspects.

At the event, Baboucarr Mansally, Councilor of Tallinding North, explained that the idea behind the pre- NYACONF training and the expectation of the participants in the NAYCONF proper.

He went on to applaud all participants for their commitment and dedication towards national development.

Pa Sait Cessay, Chief Executive Officer of KMC elaborated on the Council's readiness and perseverance in supporting this year's youth convergence to be hosted by KM.

He spoke about their resolve and readiness to support to ensure the successful hosting of the 2024 NAYCONF-ChaKM.

Also speaking at the event, Elizabeth Kinta Gomez, president PANAFYL (LOC chair), gave background information behind the NAYCONF and its origin. She then dwelled into the Recovery Focus of the National Development Plan 2023- 2027 (RF-NDP) so as to create a deeper understanding on the impact of NYACONF in the country.

Isatou M. Secka Sowe, chairperson KMYC, presented an overview of the 2022 resolutions plan and recommendations given by the previous delegates for RF-NDP in the KMC locality, their achievements and implementations from the 2022 NAYCONF Resolutions.

The training, he added, was concluded with participants attaining different perspective, on different thematic areas, which includes Gender, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Combating Drug and Substance Abuse, Climate Change, peace and Conflict, and Migration.

