As his nationwide tour continues in the central part of the country, the Gambian leader President Adama Barrow has hailed the Cornerstone Company, a reputable company that is currently constructing roads project CRR North.

Barrow, who was speaking at a site visit at the 50km Lot 2 project which is contracted to Cornerstone Construction, a Gambian owned company, said: "As far as the ongoing road construction in the country is concerned, we have not yet received any negative information about cornerstone company," the President said.

The project is divided into three lots: Njau to Carrol Wharf which is 12km; Karantaba to Fitu Fula which is 26km; and Laminkoto to Kunting that 12km, 50km in total.

"With Cornerstone, we are not receiving any information concerning the company. So far since the project started, we have not received any information about them. I am always present in every project taking into account that my people are always present which is intelligent."

"The work of the intelligence officers is to come and take information and give it to us. If they are not giving information that means they are doing their work. However, since the company started its work, I have not received any negative information or complaints about Cornerstone either from the intelligence or the communities."

"We are very happy so far with what you are doing and we want you people to continue with what you are doing. You have to work as a team so that we can also achieve the promise we made to Gambian people."

"These are social projects and they are very important to Gambian people because they positively impact the lives of people. Even as president, I am enjoying the roads because when I was here in 2017, it was really very difficult due to the bad roads."

Jonas Agyemang, project manager of Cornerstone, assured the president of their commitment in ensuring that projects finish on time with quality.

"At Cornerstone Company, we don't compromise anything that has to do with quality. Therefore, I want to assure you all that my team is working tirelessly in ensuring that we finish the entire project with top-notch quality."

This is not my signature - Witness

Human rights protection is a legal duty, not a choice - NHRC Chairman