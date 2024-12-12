Gambia: Sunu Fest Team Meets Cultural Groups

Ahead of the much-anticipated Sunu Fest slated from 25th - 28th December 2024, the organising team recently had an interface with cultural groups to discuss modalities and what to expect in making the event a resounding success.

The interface was meant to discuss pertinent issues, explore avenues and put heads together to make the event never seen before in the country. However, the event was also to assess the level of readiness of cultural groups expected to perform at the event.

Proudly presented by AfricAfriq Promotions and Productions, Sunu Fest in essence seeks to bring back the country's lost glory in terms of cultural exposition while giving Christmas revelers a memorable festive experience leading to New Year.

Expect a feast for the senses with music, performances, art, kids' activities, creative workshops, mouth-watering food, unique shopping opportunities, and much more. This project, a weeklong series of activities and programs held during the peak tourism season (December-January), aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience of Gambian culture and rekindle fond memories for locals. Guests will enjoy historical local music, ethnic settings, traditional wrestling, art exhibitions, and a food festival showcasing local cuisine.

Special Events include; Goudi Gambia Taar Cultural Fashion Parade; Cultural Carnival Musical Jamboree; GCCI Christmas Trade Fair Expo; Art Exhibitions; Food Festival (Taste of Gambia); Special Christmas Family Fun Day Outing; Christmas Fun Fair Playground; Fireworks Display; Multimedia Exhibition (Courtesy of Sponsor); Grand Raffle Draw (Courtesy of Sponsor) and Christmas Competitions.

Welcoming the gathering, Azziz Willan, Chief Executive Officer, AfricAfriq Promotions and Productions, with over 30 years of experience in the showbiz and entertainment industry, explained the initiative borne out of the desire to revive and bring back the country's lost cultural landscape, especially during December festive periods.

He spoke about their intense preparations and readiness to put up a spectacular event never seen before in the country and called on culture lovers to make it a date at GCCI grounds on December 25th to 28th.

He also revealed that they already had the blessing of key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), who, he said, all welcomed the initiative.

With his vast experience when it comes to Events Planning and Management in The Gambia, the renowned promoter Willan spoke highly of this forthcoming event, further assuring the public that it will be an event of its kind in the history of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alagie Baboucarr Gaye, representing Young Rising Odeh Society in Banjul, expressed delight to be associated with the event, describing it as the first of its kind in reviving the country's lost glory. He said that they used their festival in Banjul, but the concept that Sunu Fest plans.

Ahead of NAYCONF Proper, KM Orients Delegates

NAMs, MOJ Drafters Equipped on Legal Drafting