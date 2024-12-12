Gambia: Darboe Responds to Rural Women's Concern Over Water Shortage

The Secretary General and Party Leader for the United Democratic Party (UDP) Lawyer Ousainu Darboe has assured that his party will pay close attention to the complaints made particularly by women.

He was responding to concerns made by various communities including residents of Balangarr Kerr Nderr at a meeting held at the community on Monday 9 December, 2024, at the ongoing nationwide tour embarked on by the UDP.

The community of Balangarr Kerr Nderr in Lower Saloum has been revealed to have been hit by water shortage.

However, Darboe clarified that he will not give an immediate assurance to quickly respond to their request for immediate provision of water supply, but he said, certainly, he and his members will discuss it.

He emphasised that water is a basic necessity in one's life, adding that "every individual in this country deserves to have access to potable water and good living conditions." However, he urged community members and their surroundings to live as one family and not to tolerate tribalism amongst themselves.

At another general meeting held at Panchang village, Upper Saloum, Darboe further reassured supporters that his party is not tribal party.

He emphasised that effective politics is the one that is ready to stand for the interest of the nation. He assured that the UDP is ready to support women and youth, saying that no women would have suffered under his leadership.

In an earlier interview with The Point, Fatou Sallah of BalangarrKerr Nderr, decried that her community is still without taps which she said has been a huge burden on the women.

"You cannot find a single tap in any of our homes in the whole community. We are the only women still carrying big pans and buckets of water on our heads from a distance for all our domestic works and we can only see electricity when we go to other communities, and we are still in darkness," she explained.

"We are actually suffering with this shortage of water and lack of electric power, so we definitely need support," she explained. She said "we need boreholes to help us address this shortage in our community."

"We also have a huge rich field land but we do not have materials to cultivate rice and other crops," she said, noting that their decision to defect to the UDP was based through a roundtable amongst the women themselves after realising that they have been used and been fooled by other parties with false promises.

She concluded from now on, they would rally behind the United Democratic Party, hoping that there will be positive changes as they take the leadership after the 2026 presidential elections.

