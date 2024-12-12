Gambia: Esohna Academy Sign Former Marimoo Striker Modou Ceesay

Esohna Football Academy have signed former Marimoo Pakfood FC prolific Striker Modou Ceesay on a three-year contract.
Ceesay underwent a six-week trial with the Croatian Premier League Side Lokomotiva Zagreb before joining Esohna Football Academy.
Ceesay's experience and goal scoring ability will bolster Esohna Football Academy's attacking line up.
He will add more pace to Esohna Football Academy squad ahead of the 2024\2025 West Coast Regional Third Division League season.
Source: ESohna Net work
Bombada, Brikama Utd share plunder in 1st Tier
Brikama nawettan knock out final slated for December 26th