Gambia: Chief Magistrate Njie Charged With Abuse of Office, Fraud

Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie of the Bundung Magistrates Court has been charged with abuse of office, fraud and breaches of trust by persons employed, removal of property under lawful seizure, stealing by person in public service and dealing in prohibited drugs.

Pa Modou Njie, who was serving at the Bundung Magistrates Court from August 2023 to November 2024, was employed in the Public Service as Chief Magistrate and by virtue of such employment, abused his authority by involving himself in drug dealings.

According to the particulars of offences, Chief Magistrate Njie was charged with removal of property under lawful seizure. He was presiding over cases of narcotics, and with intent to hinder or defeat the exhibits under attachment, ordered for the removal of 104 blocks of cocaine under seizure from the exhibit store to his office and disposed of 31 blocks of cocaine that weighed 51.9Kg and 25.20Kg of rubbles.

He was also charged with fraud and breaches of trust by persons employed in the Public Service while in discharge of his official duty as chief magistrate and involved himself in drug dealings.

