Gambia: Brikama Nawettan Knock Out Final Slated for December 26th

11 December 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2024\2025 Brikama 'nawettan' knock out final is set for Thursday 26th December 2024 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

The long-awaited final will feature Santos Su United FC and Manduar United FC.

The final is described by many football admirers in Brikama and its environs as the clash of the giants.

Santos Su United FC and Manduar United FC both progressed to the Brikama knock out final after winning their semi-final matches.

Meanwhile, Kabafita United FC will play against Kuteh Jombulu FC in the 2024\2025 Brikama nawettan league final slated for Wednesday 1st January 2025 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

Kabafita and Kuteh Jombulu FC both sailed to the Brikama nawettan league final after winning their semi-final matches.

