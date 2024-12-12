Nigeria: NSIB Commences Investigation Into Runway Excursion Incident

According to the statement, the aircraft sustained significant damage but no fatalities or injuries were recorded.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) announced Wednesday that it has commenced an investigation into the runway excursion involving a cargo aircraft operated by Allied Air.

The bureau made this known in a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, in Abuja.

"The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the runway excursion involving a Boeing 737-400 (Cargo) aircraft with registration and nationality marks 5N-JRT, operated by Allied Air," the statement said.

According to the statement, the aircraft excursion incident occurred at about 10:06 a.m. local time on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

"The aircraft, operating as flight AJK206 from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, skidded off the right side of Runway 22 into the grass verge after landing," the NSIB said.

The bureau explained that no fatalities or injuries to the crew or ground personnel have been reported, however, it said the aircraft sustained significant damage.

Measures

On Wednesday, the NSIB said emergency response teams were promptly deployed to the scene to ensure the safety of all personnel and secure the site.

It said the agency initiated an investigation to determine the causal and contributory factors that led to the incident.

"Our Go Team has been dispatched to the site to conduct an on-site assessment, recover relevant data, and interview involved parties," the statement said.

It added that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The NSIB is a multimodal transport agency charged with the mandate of promoting transport safety and conducting objective, comprehensive, and accurate investigations into transport accidents and incidents in Nigeria.