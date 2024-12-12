Nigeria: NAFDAC Seals Three Shops for Selling Sachet Alcoholic Beverages

The agency, in 2023, banned the sale and distribution of sachet alcoholic drinks in sachets, PET and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

The Ebonyi Office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed three shops in the state over the sale of sachet alcoholic beverages.

The action was part of NAFDAC's nationwide enforcement of the ban on the sale and distribution of sachet alcoholic drinks.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the agency, in 2023, banned the sale and distribution of sachet alcoholic drinks in sachets, PET and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

Emeka Orajaka, coordinator of NAFDAC in Ebonyi, said on Wednesday during the enforcement exercise that 43 shops had been visited.

Mr Orajaka said that the agency's regulatory team closed three shops during enforcement in the Abakaliki and Ezza local government areas of the state.

The coordinator said the shops were closed because they were selling such offending products, especially alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

"These items were banned in 2023 but the enforcement commences now. So, today, we carried out a raid on the respective markets, motor parks, and plazas.

"The places visited are where such specified products are sold; many of the products were mopped up, and three shops were placed on hold during the exercise for non-compliance with the ban order.

"The objective of the ban is to protect against the abuse among vulnerable people and children; alcoholic abuse has great disadvantages to human health.

"It damages the organs like the liver and kidney; it increases the risk of high blood pressure and weakens the immune system.

"The exercise is a continuous process, and I want to advise the public to be wary of those products on the NAFDAC list ban," Mr Orajaka said.