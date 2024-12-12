Liberia: LRA, Swedish Tax Agency Wrap Up Game-Changing Tax Reform Project

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Swedish Tax Agency (STA) have successfully concluded the Institutional Capacity Development Project (ICDP), a transformative initiative launched in 2019 to modernize Liberia's tax administration. Funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the project has delivered significant improvements in taxpayer services, compliance management, and institutional capacity.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah hailed the project as a milestone in strengthening the LRA's ability to mobilize domestic resources. "This collaboration has shown the power of technical cooperation in driving sustainable development. The lessons learned will guide the LRA as we continue our mission to enhance revenue collection and improve taxpayer engagement," he said.

The ICDP achieved remarkable results in three core areas. First, it revolutionized taxpayer services by introducing a one-stop-shop service, launching a robust call center, and crafting a comprehensive communication strategy to improve interactions with taxpayers. Second, it prioritized workforce development by implementing leadership training programs and capacity-building initiatives to enhance the expertise of LRA staff. Third, the project introduced targeted compliance measures, including a successful focus on the construction sector, which boosted revenue collection and improved tax compliance.

Nyankor Mathews, Assistant Commissioner for Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance, highlighted the achievements, including a tax gap analysis and the establishment of the Large Taxpayers Office. "The tools and strategies developed under this project have positioned the LRA as a leader in efficient tax administration," she said.

Former Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Affairs, Attorney Decontee T. King-Sackie, praised the STA's role in building a solid foundation for the LRA, while STA Resident Advisor Kristian Paulsson commended the dedication of LRA staff. "Their professionalism has been key to the project's success," Paulsson remarked.

Carl-Henrik Jacobsson, Program Director at the Swedish Embassy, reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to supporting Liberia's domestic resource mobilization efforts. "This partnership is a testament to the importance of international collaboration in achieving fiscal sustainability and long-term development," he said.

The project, with a budget of 23,000,000 SEK (approximately $2.6 million), also facilitated experiential learning opportunities through partnerships with revenue authorities in Kenya and other countries. Samuel Bennett Jr., Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs, noted that the knowledge-sharing efforts were instrumental in realizing the LRA's vision of elevating revenue collection.

In addition to boosting tax administration, the ICDP extended its impact to border operations. Ernest Saah Freeman, Director for Naturalization at the Liberia Immigration Service, lauded the project for enhancing border collaboration with the customs department, strengthening Liberia's border management.

As the project concludes, Commissioner General Jallah reaffirmed the LRA's ambition to become a world-class revenue authority. "If others can achieve it, so can we," he said, vowing to sustain the momentum generated by the ICDP.