Ghana: Rerg Commends Peaceful Elections in Ashanti Region

Ashanti Regional Early Warning and Response Group (RERG), spearheaded by the Ashanti Regional Peace Council, has commended the citizens of the Region for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the just ended general election.

The Group has also congratulated the winning party, the losers and all the electoral management bodies for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves in the process.

It, however, appealed to the winning party, especially at the grassroots level to be modertae in their celebrations.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Regional Chairperson of the Group, Dr Harriet Takyi, and copied the Ghanaian Times, here.

Related Articles

As Ghanaians prepare to welcome a new governing body, the statement called on all to respect the tenets of "our constitution during the transition period and beyond."

And encouraged all citizens to be tolerant and respect the institutional structures and laid down procedures of the governance system, stressing that, "let us all continue to play our respective roles in upholding the peace and tranquility we enjoy as a nation."

The Group, however, recalled some challenges at some collation centres in the region following some allegations and mistrusts at Asawase, Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano South-East and Ahafo Ano North.

It condemned the violence at Mankranso and Akomadan where three persons were killed and Tepa, where some party thugs were reported to have disrupted the process at the collation centre.

The statement called on the security agents to ensure persons found culpable were made to face the full rigors of the law, as it expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in the process.