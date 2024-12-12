Ghana: Mobus Properties Ghana Supports Team Ghana for Pencak Silat World Championship

The Pencak Silat Federation Ghana (GPSF) has announced a sponsorship package from Mobus Properties Ghana ahead of Ghana's maiden participation at the World Pencak Silat Championship 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The unspecified cash sponsorship is expected to boost Team Ghana's preparation for the championship slated for December 18-23.

Team Ghana comprises of four athletes and a coach, and accompanied by a few officials of the federation.

As a new sport in Ghana, the sponsorship from Mobus Properties Ghana has come as an encouraging news for the sport, Mr Festus Annan, President of the federation noted in Accra, yesterday.

According to him, Pencak Silat, a form of martial arts, was growing in popularity in Ghana, adding that through it, a number of talented youngsters have been nurtured.

"The interest in the sport among the youth has been overwhelming although it is relatively new in Ghana. We are very modest in our expectation at the championship that will attract the best athletes across the globe.

"That does not mean we are going to just add to the numbers. We'll give off our best to make a good impact on the championship," he stated.

The Head of Sales and Marketing of Mobus Properties Ghana, Mr Abraham Kofi Sam, said, "It is our pleasure to support the team's participation in the Abu Dhabi championship."

"The future of our country lies in our youth, so we know this is an investment worth making. As we support young athletes, it will shape the future of our nation."

He said the federation's goal falls in line with Mobus Properties Ghana's objective to empower young athletes, ignite community spirit, and pave the way for a brighter future.

The tournament will attract 682 athletes from 74 countries across the world.

The championship serves as a qualifier to the 2036 Olympics in 2036 and the Asia-Africa Continental Championship in 2025.