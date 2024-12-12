Ghana: Street Academy Awards Dinner Saturday

12 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Street Academy, a sports and cultural non-profit organisation, will host its annual end of year awards and dinner at the premise of the academy on Saturday at 5pm.

The Director of the Academy, Ataa Lartey, said in a statement that over 500 needy and underprivileged children from the Art Centre and Accra Central areas and fishing communities around Osu are expected to attend.

Also in attendance would be the children and old students of the academy.

According to him, "the management of the academy brings some of our children that have graduated and are working or engaged in other ways to interact with those in the school presently. We believe their interaction would encourage them to know that there is a bright future ahead of them despite the present challenges."

Additionally, he stated that the management is making arrangement to invite a few influential people in society to also interact with the children and give them words of encouragement.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.