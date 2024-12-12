Ghana: Street Academy Awards Dinner Saturday

The Street Academy, a sports and cultural non-profit organisation, will host its annual end of year awards and dinner at the premise of the academy on Saturday at 5pm.

The Director of the Academy, Ataa Lartey, said in a statement that over 500 needy and underprivileged children from the Art Centre and Accra Central areas and fishing communities around Osu are expected to attend.

Also in attendance would be the children and old students of the academy.

According to him, "the management of the academy brings some of our children that have graduated and are working or engaged in other ways to interact with those in the school presently. We believe their interaction would encourage them to know that there is a bright future ahead of them despite the present challenges."

Additionally, he stated that the management is making arrangement to invite a few influential people in society to also interact with the children and give them words of encouragement.