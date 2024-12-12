Liberia: Commerce Ministry Destroys 4,000 Bags of Expired Rice

In a decisive move to ensure consumer safety and uphold food quality standards, Liberia's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has disposed of over 4,000 bags of expired rice at the Whein Town landfill site.

The rice, deemed unwholesome and unfit for consumption, had been imported by Founi Brothers Incorporated. The disposal operation was conducted under the watchful eyes of Inspector General Dorr Cooper, who emphasized the ministry's commitment to protecting public health.

Addressing journalists at his office at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on Tuesday, December 10, Mr. Cooper explained the meticulous process undertaken to separate and identify the unwholesome rice. He also clarified the ministry's protocols for handling potentially unsafe products, dismissing allegations of inaction regarding expired goods at the port.

"Today, we are glad to inform the nation that we have taken action to dispose of over 4,000 bags of rice that have been classified as unwholesome products," Cooper stated. "The Ministry of Commerce is dedicated to ensuring that no unsafe goods make their way into the market, and this disposal is a testament to that commitment."

The inspector general explained that when a shipment of rice arrives at the Freeport of Monrovia, it is categorized into four groups: sound rice, wet rice, caked rice, and swept rice. The ministry's responsibility is to ensure these categories are properly separated during offloading to prevent contamination or mixing.

He clarified that the ministry does not immediately condemn or dispose of any rice during this process but monitors the situation closely to ensure compliance with regulations.

The expired rice in question was part of a shipment imported by Founi Brothers Incorporated. According to Cooper, the offloading of the shipment was delayed when the vessel had to temporarily vacate the port to make way for a cargo ship. During this period, rumors began circulating that the ministry was neglecting its duty to address the presence of unwholesome rice at the port.

"There has been a lot of noise in the public domain about expired rice at the port. People accused the ministry of not taking action, but we operate within the confines of the law," Cooper said. "The offloading process must be completed before we can make a determination on what is fit for consumption."

Once the offloading resumed and the rice was fully sorted, the ministry identified over 4,000 bags of expired rice that could not be allowed into the market. Cooper emphasized that this process is conducted transparently and in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including the consignee and their insurance company.

Cooper highlighted the ministry's ongoing efforts to enforce food safety regulations and penalize violators. "Since assuming this office, we have made it a priority to address the proliferation of unsafe products in Liberia. Anyone caught violating these standards will face severe consequences," he said.

The ministry has imposed fines totaling between US$60,000 and US$75,000 on businesses found to be non-compliant with food safety regulations. Cooper stressed that such measures are necessary to deter unethical practices and safeguard consumer health.

During his remarks, Cooper expressed concern about the politicization of issues surrounding food safety. He noted that continuous electioneering and misinformation have created unnecessary distractions from the ministry's efforts.

"It is unfortunate that every issue in this country is politicized. Instead of rallying together to build a safer and healthier nation, some individuals are more focused on creating noise. This does not serve the public interest," he lamented.

Cooper urged journalists and the public to approach such matters with an open mind and seek clarity from the appropriate authorities. "Our doors are always open. If you have questions or concerns, come to us directly. We are here to serve the nation," he assured.

"We want the public to know that we are not just destroying these products arbitrarily. Everything we do is guided by law and proper procedures. This is about protecting our citizens from harm," he said.

The inspector general reiterated the ministry's resolve to maintain high standards in Liberia's food sector. He called on importers and businesses to prioritize compliance with regulations and warned that the ministry would continue to monitor the market rigorously.

"We will not compromise when it comes to the health and safety of our people. Importers must ensure that their products meet the required standards before bringing them into the country," Cooper emphasized.