Liberia: PUL to Press Charges Against Assaulters of Journalists

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is poised to go beyond the issuance of mere press releases condemning acts of violence against journalists by public officials, national security officers and others. As a more robust way to protect media practitioners and ensure their safety, the PUL has begun working with the Liberia Media Lawyers Network to pursue and press charges against individuals involved in the assault, harassment, intimidation and molestation--beginning with the most acts of violence against two practicing Liberian journalists.

The PUL assures that the two separate but related violent, physical and verbal attacks on journalists Nyantee Togba of OK FM and Sylvester Choloplay of the Spoon Network (Radio & online TV) would not go unpunished.

PUL President Julius Kanubah stresses that the repeated attacks against journalists working in real-time to gather information and hold political and private power accountable are repugnant.

On November 17, 2024, journalist Nyantee Togba was attacked by a group of loyalists of the Unity Party during a meeting in Paynesville of the party's National Executive Committee, with the presence of the UP political leader, President Joseph Boakai.

While on Monday, December 9, 2024, journalist Sylvester Choloplay was also assaulted by a staff/security of Representative Dixon Seboe on the grounds of the Capitol Building.

The journalist's recording gadget was temporarily seized in the process.

The incident happened as a result of Representative Seboe's displayed of belligerent conduct towards journalist Choloplay during an interview, live-streamed on social media platforms.

The PUL expresses utter disappointment in the insolent conduct of Representative Seboe, who rather than serving as a role model for good behavior, allowed his frustrations to overcome his capacity, wherein he distastefully responded to valid questions by journalist Choloplay.

The PUL views the attacks on journalists Nyantee and Choloplay as part of the emerging trends of disgusting and aggressive conduct towards journalists by some individuals.

"We are committed to ensuring that journalists' rights are protected and those violating such rights would not only be condemned but would be made to account for their actions before the rule of law," states PUL President Kanubah.

In light of the emerging pattern of assaults on journalists, the PUL reminds its members to continue to act with professionalism and avoid any situation that is likely to endanger their safety without compromising the right of the public to information.