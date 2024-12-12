Liberia: LRA, Swedish Tax Agency Climax U.S.$2.6m Capacity Building Project

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Swedish Tax Agency (STA) have marked a significant milestone, celebrating the successful completion of the Institutional Capacity Development Project (ICDP) for the LRA.

Launched in 2019 with funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the project has profoundly strengthened the LRA's institutional capacity to mobilize domestic resources and address critical operational challenges.

Speaking at the event on December 11, Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah lauded the transformative impact of the partnership, emphasizing its pivotal role in advancing the LRA's mission of strengthening revenue administration in Liberia. "This collaboration demonstrates the power of technical cooperation in driving sustainable development. The lessons learned will continue to shape the LRA's growth as we strive to fulfill our Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy," he stated.

The Institutional Capacity Development Project (ICDP) has delivered remarkable results by addressing three key focus areas critical to the Liberia Revenue Authority's growth and efficiency.

Firstly, the project prioritized modernizing taxpayer services to improve engagement and satisfaction. Through this initiative, the LRA established a one-stop-shop service to streamline processes, launched a robust call center to enhance communication, and developed a comprehensive external communication strategy to better connect with taxpayers.

Secondly, the ICDP placed a strong emphasis on workforce development, recognizing the importance of a skilled and knowledgeable team. Leadership training programs and targeted capacity-building initiatives were implemented to enhance the expertise of LRA staff.

Lastly, the project focused on compliance risk management, introducing sector-specific strategies to address challenges in revenue collection. A notable achievement in this area was the development of targeted compliance measures for the construction industry, which resulted in increased revenue collection and improved adherence to tax regulations. Together, these achievements demonstrate the transformative impact of the ICDP in strengthening the LRA's operational capabilities and positioning it as a model for effective revenue administration.

Key stakeholders highlighted the project's contributions to Liberia's development goals. Former Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Affairs, Attorney Decontee T. King-Sackie, expressed profound gratitude to the STA for laying a strong foundation for the LRA, while STA Resident Advisor, Kristian Paulson, praised the dedication and professionalism of LRA staff as critical to the project's success.

Carl-Henrik Jacobson, Program Director at the Swedish Embassy, reinforced Sweden's commitment to supporting Liberia's tax administration and domestic resource mobilization. This partnership, he said, underscores the importance of collaboration in achieving fiscal sustainability and long-term development.

As the project concludes, Commissioner General Jallah reaffirmed the LRA's aspiration to become a world-class revenue authority. "If others can achieve it, so can we," he said, underscoring the importance of sustaining the momentum generated by the ICDP.

The project, with a total budget of 23,000,000 SEK (approximately US$2.6 million), underscores the depth of investment made to strengthen Liberia's tax systems.

Assistant Commissioner for Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance, Nyankor Mathews, provided an overview of the ICDP's achievements, including the development of a comprehensive tax gap analysis, construction of the Large Taxpayers Office, and experiential learning opportunities facilitated by collaboration with STA and other revenue authorities like Kenya Revenue Authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs, Samuel Bennett, Jr., applauded STA and the Swedish Government for their knowledge-sharing efforts, which he said were instrumental in realizing the LRA's vision of elevating revenue collection to unprecedented levels.

Representing the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Ernest Saah Freeman, Director for Naturalization, highlighted the project's contributions to border operations. "The capacity-building efforts from this partnership have significantly enhanced the services we provide, particularly in collaboration with the customs department, to strengthen Liberia's borders," Freeman remarked.

This landmark partnership between the LRA and STA exemplifies how international cooperation can drive institutional excellence and sustainable development. The LRA remains committed to building on the foundation established by this collaboration, ensuring a resilient and efficient tax administration that supports Liberia's development goals.