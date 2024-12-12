Liberia: Deputy Speaker Fallah Decries Lack of Due Process Over Expulsion After Presiding Over Controversial Removal of Speaker Koffa, Suspension of Colleagues

Monrovia — Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah has criticized the leadership of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) for expelling him without due process, despite his significant role as a founding member and Vice Chairman for Operations of the party.

Deputy Speaker Fallah, along with other CDC lawmakers, was initially suspended in November for his involvement in what the party deemed the "illegal" removal of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The party claimed their actions violated its constitution and warranted disciplinary action. Despite the suspension, Fallah continued to pursue Speaker Koffa's removal, leading to his recent expulsion.

Reacting to the expulsion, Fallah expressed disappointment, describing the process as arbitrary and baseless. "As a founding member and Vice Chairman for Operations, I welcome my expulsion from the CDC but reaffirm my commitment to the core values and principles that inspired me to help establish this party," he said.

He further criticized the CDC's leadership for ignoring the party's constitutional requirement for due process. "No procedure was followed, no hearing was conducted, nor was there any formal investigation. This blatant disregard for due process is a stark contradiction by those who claim to uphold law and order," Fallah noted.

Fallah labeled his expulsion as a violation of the CDC's by-laws, particularly regarding the suspension and disciplinary procedures outlined in its Code of Conduct.

Criticism Over Hypocrisy

Fallah's stance on due process has drawn criticism, particularly from supporters of Speaker Koffa, who called his position hypocritical. They pointed out that Fallah presided over sessions that controversially removed Speaker Koffa, suspended three lawmakers (Reps. Abu Bana Kamara, Edward Flomo, and Marvin Cole), and elected Rep. Richard Koon as the new Speaker--all without adherence to proper legislative procedures and due process.

CDC's Ultimatum and Reaction

In a statement, CDC National Chairman Janga Kowo justified the expulsion, emphasizing the party's commitment to discipline and unity. Kowo stated that Fallah's actions undermined the CDC's foundational principles and betrayed party loyalty.

The CDC's National Executive Committee (NEC) has also issued a seven-day ultimatum for suspended CDC lawmakers to recommit to the party or face permanent expulsion. The party reaffirmed its recognition of Speaker Koffa as the legitimate Speaker of the 55th Legislature and described the election of Richard Koon as Speaker as an illegitimate act orchestrated by the opposition Unity Party.

"The CDC remains committed to ensuring discipline within its ranks, particularly in the Legislative Branch," Kowo said.

Concerns Over the National Budget

The CDC expressed alarm over the actions of the Majority Bloc concerning the draft national budget. The party accused the bloc of attempting to manipulate the budget process for personal gain and described such actions as unconstitutional and detrimental to Liberia's economic stability.

The party also cautioned President Joseph Boakai against endorsing any "treasonous" budgetary legislation, warning of the consequences for undermining the national interest.

Commitment to Peace and Governance

Amid rising tensions, the CDC reaffirmed its support for peaceful assembly and called on the government to ensure the protection of all citizens exercising their right to protest.

The party pledged to uphold constitutional order, safeguard Liberia's democratic institutions, and maintain peace and stability in the country.

Atty. Janga A. Kowo concluded by reiterating the CDC's vigilance in pursuing justice and preserving Liberia's democratic principles.