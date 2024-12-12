Liberia: Down Town FC Whip NPA Anchors in LFA Second Division Clash

Monrovia — Down Town FC continued their impressive start in the Liberian Football Association (LFA) Second Division with a 2-1 victory over NPA Anchors on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The win solidified Down Town FC's position in third place and kept their hopes alive for promotion to the First Division.

Striker Samuel Wilson opened the scoring for Down Town FC in the first half, followed by a goal from Gabriel Omela in the second half. Despite a late consolation goal from NPA Anchors, the City boys held on for the win, marking their eighth victory of the season, alongside seven draws and one defeat, accumulating a total of 30 points.

After the match, Down Town FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pokah Roberts, praised his technical staff and players for their performance but urged them to maintain their momentum in the remaining matches of the league's first phase.

Roberts expressed confidence in his team's ability to qualify for the LFA First Division, stating, "If my players can maintain their strategic ball control and finishing touches that they have displayed so far, I am sure of their qualification at the end of the league."

He called on the head coach and the technical staff to continue emphasizing these strategies in upcoming games, asserting that maintaining their current level of play could secure Down Town FC a top-three finish in the league.

Roberts said, "I'm 80 to 90 percent sure that if they can keep up this level of performance against their opponents, we will finish among the best three teams, which would directly qualify Down Town FC for the First Division level of Liberian football."