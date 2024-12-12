Gambia: Robbers Strike in Crr, Escape With 100k

12 December 2024
The Point (Banjul)

Robbers recently attacked a shopkeeper at Karantaba village in the Sami District of Central River Region (CRR North) and went away with one hundred thousand dalasis, The Point has been reliably informed.

The incident occurred recently when the robbers reportedly broke into the shop belonging to Faye Sisawo of Karantaba.

The complainant, Faye Sisawo, who was speaking to The Point in an exclusive interview, described the incident as "unfortunate", as the robbers went away with all his savings.

Narrating how the incident had left him, Sisawo said: "The little profit I made from the shop is what I use to feed my family. With these unfortunate incidents, it means I am starting fresh again. It's so painful in the sense that I am not working for myself but I was working for someone."

He urged the government to redouble their efforts in maintaining the country's peace and security especially in CRR North.

Tijan Janko, a shopkeeper in the area also lamented the difficulties shopkeepers in the area face due to the fear of being attacked by robbers. "Businessmen in the area even fear to heavily invest in business due to the fear of being robbed by robbers. Therefore, we are urging the IGP to strengthen security within the area."

