Gambia: UDP Congratulates President-Elect Mahama of Ghana

The United Democratic Party wishes to congratulate President Elect Mahama for being re-election to the presidency of our Sister Republic of Ghana.

It is the greatest honour for any citizen to be called upon to serve their people as a leader. The fact that the Ghanaian people turned to you yet again to lead that great nation is a testament to your track record, having served them in the same role previously.

We recall the meeting the UDP Party Leader in the lead up to The Gambia's presidential elections of December 2021 when you served as head of the election observer mission for the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), another testament to your democratic credentials and the respect you have earned amongst your peers and institutions across Africa.

This great country you have been elected to lead, serves as an inspiration to all Africans when it led the way as the torch bearer that ushered in a new independent Africa and was a leader in charting a new path for all of Africa. Ghana remains a leader in Africa's march towards sustainable democracy and your leadership will further strengthen that.

We pray that your next term brings much success and prosperity for the people of Ghana and Africa.