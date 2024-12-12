Nigeria: Ex-Super Eagles Star, Brown Ideye, Signs for Enyimba

A top official of NPFL club Enyimba has confirmed that the Aba club have signed former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, as a free agent.

His short-term contract with 'The People's Elephant' is expected to be formally announced shortly.

AFCON champion in 2013, Ideye, 36, was previously linked with another NPFL club, Rivers United.

He joins a growing group of past stars like Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi, who have returned to the domestic league after many years abroad.

The striker last played in Kuwait.

Ideye, who has played in the Premier League and Ligue 1, is expected to help Enyimba solve their goal-scoring problems.

However, it is left to be seen how he will be registered for the CAF Confederation Cup as the registration window has closed.