Nigeria: Elegbeleye Happy With Smooth Opening of NNL Season

The Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Hon, Gbenga Elegbeleye, is excited with the Match-day 1 results and conduct of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Speaking on Tuesday, Elegbeleye said he was wowed with the smooth opening of the NNL season.

He added that a good start is always important in everything such that one can work towards retaining the good record set from the start.

In some of the games, Abia Comets recorded an away victory Edel FC 2-1 While Beyond Limits were forced to a 1-1 draw by Dakkada FC and Inter Lagos also recorded 2-2 draw away at Ijele FC ground.

Elegbeleye said: "I am so happy with reports we got from the NNL league that just started. The NPFL should work with the NNL to ensure the leagues are evolving in a perspective that we will say it's growing and now we have the league of our dreams.

"We can go out there and win matches without undue favoritism for the home team. If you play well you will win.

"That is the kind of football league that I want and the premier league is working on that. I'm sure if we go back to Nigerian football ecosystem, we will have a standard that all of us can be proud of and the Europeans will look at us and say there's an improvement.

"The consistency of keeping the league strong is that challenge before all the domestic leagues and this means we cannot afford to rest at all. We have to work, work and work to keep the standard at the expected level in all our operations," Elegbeleye concluded on optimism.