Nigeria: Leadway HMO Highlights Importance of Sustainable Partnership in Healthcare Delivery

The Chief Executive Officer Leadway Health HMO, Dr Tokunbo Alli, has highlighted the importance of sustainable partnership in transforming healthcare delivery process in Nigeria.

Ali who spoke at the 2024 industry-defining Annual Providers' Forum organised by his firm in Lagos said the theme of this year's edition of the forum centred on "Enhancing Provider Collaboration for Sustainable Healthcare."

He said Leadway HMO was dedicated to increasing access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians, adding: "With over 700 corporate organisations under our care, our strength lies in our dogged commitment to working hand in hand with our partners."

He said together, healthcare providers could create diverse and dynamic operational strategies to ensure that their services reach as many people as possible.

Setting the tone for the forum and focusing on collaboration as a catalyst for superior healthcare delivery, Alli said the Leadway HMO received a lot of commendation from other industry players for its commitment to strengthening collaboration and transparency and for ensuring seamless healthcare delivery .

The healthcare providers appreciated Leadway Health HMO's for proactive initiatives, which significantly enhanced operational efficiencies and access to quality care.

The forum's panel featured renowned experts, including Chief Medical Officer and General/Laparoscopic Surgeon, Leadway Health, Mr. Kola Oni, Chief Medical Officer, Deloitte and Touche Nigeria, Dr Michael Talabi,; Founder and CEO, Healthfusion, Dr Mobolaji Obadeyi, Dental and Maxillofacial Surgeon etc.

Obadeyi commended Leadway Health for fostering critical conversations, saying: "As costs continue to rise, it is vital that we engage in open dialogues about these challenges. We thank Dr. Alli and Leadway for leading the way in creating this platform for meaningful discussions."