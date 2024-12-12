Ghana's Strides in Edtech Lauded

The Executive Director of the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open School (CENDLOS), Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, has lauded Ghana's strides in education technology (EdTech), following the launch of Asanka, an offline learning platform developed by TECHAiDE.

The Asanka, designed to store and distribute educational content offline, aims to bridge the digital divide by ensuring that students and teachers in remote areas can access the same high-quality materials available in more connected regions.

Speaking at the launch of the new features of Asanka in Accra on Friday, he emphasised the platform's significance in addressing education challenges, particularly in underserved communities.

He noted that, "Asanka is a game-changer, it provides solutions for students in areas with limited internet connectivity, ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing quality education."

Mr Adwabour underscored the importance of collaboration in the EdTech space, highlighting the potential synergy between Asanka and existing CENDLOS solutions, such as the iBox, an offline learning system, and iCampus, its software counterpart.

Acknowledging the infrastructure challenges in Ghana's education sector, he called for continued collaboration between public and private sectors to expand connectivity.

He then praised TECHAiDE and other Ghanaian EdTech companies for their growing global reputation, and called on stakeholders to support TECHAiDE and its Asanka platform, stressing the importance of scaling up such innovations to maximise their impact.

Head of Business Operations at TECHAiDE, Thomas Eghan Ekuban, in his presentation outlined the platform's innovative updates, which were designed to enhance accessibility and improve educational outcomes across the country.

He said, "Today, we're here to witness the updates and additions to Asanka. This platform aligns perfectly with the Ghana Education Service (GES) curriculum, ensuring that every interaction a teacher or student has with it positively impacts learning in Ghana."

He added that the Asanka platform, initially introduced to provide offline learning resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, has undergone significant transformations, saying that, "When the pandemic hit, Asanka ensured students could continue learning from home, and since then, we've localised content and developed tools to assess students' progress on the platform."

Mr Ekuban further noted that the new Asanka features, a revamped interface that is more child-friendly, engaging, and welcoming for both students and teachers. Additionally, the platform now offers enhanced functionality to address challenges faced by educators, providing resources tailored to the needs of the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders.

The upgraded Asanka platform, he said, had also undergone a visual transformation, including a new logo and colour scheme. "In the past, everything about Asanka was red, but like a butterfly transforming, we've evolved to a sophisticated teal blue," Mr Ekuban explained.

"The redesigned logo incorporates elements symbolising Asanka's role as a hub for digital learning, with Wi-Fi signals representing its accessibility across Ghana. Wherever Asanka is, learning occurs," he emphasised.

Moreover, he stated that the updated platform introduces robust tracking and analytics tools. Teachers could monitor students' progress in real-time, identifying areas where they might need additional support. The analytics also provided detailed insights into video engagement, learning patterns, and content comprehension.

"The upgraded platform also prioritises inclusivity, offering features to accommodate students with various disabilities, including visual and auditory challenges. We are committed to ensuring that Asanka is accessible to all learners, regardless of their circumstances," Mr Ekuban indicated.