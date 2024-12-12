Ghana: NDC's Duah Pledges to Promote Sports in Berekum West

11 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr Dickson Kyere Duah, National Democratic Party (NDC) Member of Parliament-Elect for the Berekum West Constituency says advancement in sports remained his priority.

He, therefore, pledged to improve sports facilities to help unearth and nurture the sporting talents of the young people in the constituency.

Mr Duah, a sports administrator and a journalist, popularly known as 'Stugard" told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Jinijni, the constituency capital that improving sporting facilities would also make the sector attractive for the youth.

He expressed concern about the rising youth unemployment situation in the area, pledging to do more by using sports as an avenue to create job opportunities for the young people in the area.

"Berekum West Constituency has several inherent sporting talents seems unnoticed. With my influence and connections in sports, home and abroad, the constituency will soon witness improved sporting facilities and infrastructure," Mr Duah stated.

He expressed appreciation to the electorates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to justify that by ensuring that their immediate needs were tackled as soon as possible to alleviate their plight. -GNA

