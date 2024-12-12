Ghana: Ebi Bright Wins Tema Central Parliamentary Seat

Three-TIME parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema Central, Ebi Bright, has won this year's election with a vote of 18,539.

Her contender, Charles Forson, who has contested for the first time after beating the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Yves Hanson-Nortey in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, garnered 18,421.

Ms Bright, a Ghanaian actress and politician, contested for the Tema Central parliamentary seat and lost to Kofi Brako of the NPP in 2016 and also lost to the current MP, Yves Hanson-Nortey, also of the NPP when she contested against him in 2020.

The collation and declaration witness a heightened tension, scrutiny and security with both parties actively participating in the collation and verification of the results.

This followed some discrepancies and inconsistencies detected in the processes, which delayed the declaration until 9:30 pm on Monday December 9, at Tema regional police command amidst agitations by NDC supporters and near vandalisation of properties at the police command.

Similar agitations characterised the collation process on Sunday around the same time that Dr Bawumia conceded defeat to John Mahama where the party supporters invaded the Assembly Hall of the Chemu Senior High School (collation centre) over delays in declaring the presidential results after it had been collated for three consecutive times on the order of some concerns raised by the NPP for recounts.

The NPP detected some irregularities in the presidential numbers and called for recounts which delayed the collation and declaration of the parliamentary results, getting the NDC supporters impatient and disenchanted.

The invasion disrupted the process and gauging the charging atmosphere, the collation was postponed to Tuesday, December 10, but was later change to Monday, December 9.

After several hours of collation, the NDC, led by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, claimed that duplicates of some four pink sheets had been tampered with citing change of figures and lack of signatures of

the presiding officers and their party agents and so, must be declared void as stipulated by laws calling for the declaration of the collated figures from the regular pink sheets.

After a heated contest of the validity or otherwise of the numbers from the regular pink sheets

Jubilating which started around 11:45am to around 9pm, NDC supporters broke into the regional police command, demanding declaration of the parliamentary results which had taken three days.

With high professionalism, the police contained the situation protected the Tema Metropolitan Electoral Commission Officer, Mannaseh Ofosuhene Asante, the two parliamentary candidates without any casualty or damage to properties, restored calm and ensured the eventual declaration of the parliamentary results by John Nunu, a returning officer.