Ghana: NDC Snatches Okaikwei Central Constituency From NPP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Okaikwei Central Constituency, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has been elected as its Member Parliament for the next four years.

Baba Sadiq secured 15,383 votes defeating the incumbent New Patriotic Party's candidate and current MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah, who had 14, 949.

The closely contested race saw initial results suggesting a win for Boamah.

The declaration was made after the NDC protested for the Electoral Commission to use two-thirds of the available polling station results to announce the results for the constituency.

Related Articles

After the declaration by the EC, the new MP said " I have always maintained that I don't think Patrick Boamah hasn't done his best for the constituency but I think that this is the point where the constituency is looking for a younger, dynamic, innovative, bold and visionary man to come and continue and elevate the development conversation in the constituency."

He said the NDC's message in the constituency was to create sustainable livelihoods for the constituents and particularly young people, recounting his hard work and determination during the campaign, adding that he was not surprised by the results.

He expressed gratitude to the constituency for the victory.

Earlier, the electoral commission had identified anomalies in 31 pink sheets, prompting consultations before a final decision was made.