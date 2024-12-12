Ghana: Prudential Bank Supports Breast Society of Ghana

Prudential Bank, as part of its commitment to breast cancer awareness, has donated an amount of GH¢30,000.00 to the Breast Society of Ghana.

The donation, according to the bank, was part of its dedication to improving public health, and raising awareness about critical health issues like breast cancer.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the cheque, Mr Ebow Quayson, Executive Head of Retail and Commercial Banking, Prudential Bank, said, to further recognise the Pink October, a month dedicated to raise awareness about breast cancer, the bank successfully organised a series of health screenings across various regions of Ghana.

He said the T screenings, which focused on breast cancer awareness, also offered additional health services such as blood pressure and blood glucose level tests.

The initiative, he said, was aimed at promoting early detection of breast cancer and raise awareness about its health risks.

Mr Quayson stated that the screenings were held in Tema, Accra, Kumasi, Koforidua, and Tamale, reaching communities across the country with essential health information and support.

"This year's was extended to Ashanti Region, to ensure that people in other regions also

had access to these vital health checks," he said.

Furthermore, he noted that the health screenings were opened to the general public, and not just Prudential Bank customers.

He said in Tema, the screening took place at the Community One Branch in collaboration with Danpong Hospital.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Trust Hospital, a long-standing partner of Prudential Bank, supported the screening at the Madina Branch.

He also said the Kumasi event was held at Aboabo, providing the local community with access to these crucial healthcare services.

"The screening in Takoradi, held on October 2, 2024, took place at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in partnership with Jubilee Catholic Hospital," he said.

The programme, he underlined, had a strong focus on breast cancer early detection, emphasising the importance of timely intervention in saving lives.

He said the final screening in the series took place in Tamale, at the main Tamale taxi rank, in collaboration with Kabsad Scientific Hospital.

He outlined that a total of 327 individuals were checked for breast cancer, blood glucose levels, and blood pressure.

"Throughout the series, 1,216 individuals benefited from the free health screenings and received valuable health advice and tips for improving their wellbeing," Mr Quayson said.

Moreover, he said some of participants were referred to local healthcare facilities for further examination.

Pictures: Mr Quayson (third from left) handing over the cheque to Gina Kumah Dzagah, Executive Secretary BSoG (first from right).