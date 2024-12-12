Ghana to Host Weightlifting Championship

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation, has earned the rights to host its first-ever continental championship since its formation in 1997.

Ghana will in August 2025 host Africa's future weightlifting stars as they host the African Youth Junior Weightlifting Championships from August 15-22, 2025.

Ghana put in the bid to host the youth championship and after an Executive Board meeting of the Weightlifting Federation of Africa and subsequent approval from the WFA Congress on November 11, 2024, Ghana was announced as the host for the event.

The country has enjoyed massive equipment support from the WFA after hosting the 13th African Games which placed Ghana in a better position to now host continental championships.

This, according to many in the weightlifting circles in Ghana is a welcome news and would be used as a stepping stone to develop and promote the sport to regain its popularity. -GNA