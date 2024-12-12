Ghana to Host Weightlifting Championship

11 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation, has earned the rights to host its first-ever continental championship since its formation in 1997.

Ghana will in August 2025 host Africa's future weightlifting stars as they host the African Youth Junior Weightlifting Championships from August 15-22, 2025.

Ghana put in the bid to host the youth championship and after an Executive Board meeting of the Weightlifting Federation of Africa and subsequent approval from the WFA Congress on November 11, 2024, Ghana was announced as the host for the event.

The country has enjoyed massive equipment support from the WFA after hosting the 13th African Games which placed Ghana in a better position to now host continental championships.

Related Articles

This, according to many in the weightlifting circles in Ghana is a welcome news and would be used as a stepping stone to develop and promote the sport to regain its popularity. -GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.