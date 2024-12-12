Nigeria: Kano Hospital's Worker Returns Missing N40m to Owner

A middle-ranking civil servant employed by the Kano State government, Malam Aminu Umar Kofar Mazugal from Dala Local Government Area, returned bundles of U.S. dollars' worth over N40 million that had been mistakenly left behind by a visitor at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano.

The money belonged to Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, who accidentally left it in a bag at the hospital's parking lot near a mosque. He had briefly sat there before rushing off to catch a flight.

Minutes after the owner departed, a hospital staff member, Aminu Umar, who was working with colleagues to clear the pavements, discovered the bag of money.

Umar told Daily Trust that after about an hour, the owner returned to inquire about the bag, and he promptly returned it to him.

He said the owner offered Umar a reward, but he declined, though he did provide his phone number and the owner promised to contact him upon return from abroad.

Dr. Aminu Imam Yola, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, confirmed the incident and stated that the hospital management had submitted Aminu's name to the Kano State Hospitals Management Board for special recognition.