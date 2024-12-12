Nigeria: NPC Flags Off Survey to Address Child, Maternal Mortality in Abuja

11 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office of the National Population Commission (NPC) has flagged off the 2024 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) study, an initiative aimed at identifying the underlying causes of under-five and maternal mortality in Abuja.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony on Tuesday, NPC Federal Commissioner for the FCT, Joseph Shazhin, said the study, which will run until December 15, 2024, will be conducted in selected communities across the six area councils in the FCT.

The VASA study seeks to gather vital data on maternal and child mortality by examining the social and health-related factors contributing to deaths among children under five and women of reproductive age.

According to Shazhin, the data collected will enable policymakers to develop effective health policies and programmes to improve maternal and child health outcomes in Nigeria.

He explained that the survey builds on information obtained from the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, using a random sample of households that recorded under-five deaths for follow-up analysis.

He called on traditional and community leaders to support the initiative by mobilising their communities and ensuring the smooth conduct of the study.

Shazhin also appealed to the public to cooperate with interviewers, emphasising the confidentiality of the process.

"In sharing your experiences and welcoming our data collection teams, you are contributing directly to a project aimed at preventing unnecessary losses in our communities and securing a healthier future for our families," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.