Ghana: WFP Receives Major Contribution From Korea to Support Drought-Affected Families in Ghana

Accra — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$ 5 million contribution (over 80 million Ghanaian cedis) from the Republic of Korea to provide lifesaving food and nutrition assistance to 187,000 people affected by drought in northern Ghana.

This contribution comes amidst soaring food prices, exacerbated by large-scale crop and livestock production losses due to extended weeks of reduced rainfall in northern Ghana. The most affected areas include Bono, Bono East, Oti, Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West, with an estimated one million people (around 3 percent of the total population) impacted.

"The prolonged dry spell in northern Ghana has created an urgent need for support among affected families. With soaring inflation and currency depreciation, these families are facing a crisis within a crisis". said Aurore Rusiga, WFP's Country Director and Representative in Ghana.

"WFP appreciates the unwavering support from the Republic of Korea. Together with the Government of Ghana, we are committed to ensuring that the most affected families have access to diverse and sufficient food until the next harvest season. This contribution is a lifeline for many and a testament to the power of international solidarity".

The funding by the Republic of Korea will enable WFP to provide emergency cash transfers to 187,000 Ghanaians among those struggling to feed themselves as a result of food price increases, low seasonal production, and earlier than normal depletion of households' food stocks.

"This contribution is part of the pledge made by the Government of the Republic of Korea, as a founding member of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, to support the Republic of Ghana. Our contribution shows that the Republic of Korea is a steadfast friend of Ghana, standing side by side even in times of great hardship," said Park Kyong Sig, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ghana.

In Ghana, WFP supports the country's economic self-reliance by providing technical assistance and building strategic partnerships that help improve nutrition, food systems, social protection, and social cohesion.